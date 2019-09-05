Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'Jo and I haven't seen eye-to-eye for a long time' about EU
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reacted to the resignation of his brother Jo as a Tory MP and minister.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
05 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49601269/boris-johnson-jo-and-i-haven-t-seen-eye-to-eye-for-a-long-time-about-euRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window