'You should be in Brussels; you're in Morley'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson heckled: 'You should be in Brussels; you're in Morley'

The prime minister was taken to task moments after he arrived in the West Yorkshire town of Morley.

A member of the public told Boris Johnson he should be negotiating the UK's exit from the European Union, not travelling around the UK.

  • 05 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'Jo and I haven't seen eye-to-eye for a long time'