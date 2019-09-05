'I'd rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'I'd rather be dead in a ditch' than ask for Brexit delay
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he'd "rather be dead in a ditch" than go and ask Brussels for a delay to Brexit.
He was responding to a question from a reporter after making a speech in front of police recruits in West Yorkshire.
-
05 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49601128/boris-johnson-i-d-rather-be-dead-in-a-ditch-than-ask-for-brexit-delayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window