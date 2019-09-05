'I'd rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: 'I'd rather be dead in a ditch' than ask for Brexit delay

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he'd "rather be dead in a ditch" than go and ask Brussels for a delay to Brexit.

He was responding to a question from a reporter after making a speech in front of police recruits in West Yorkshire.

Click here to follow the latest updates on Brexit.

  • 05 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Jo Johnson: 'It's time to move on'