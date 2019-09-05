Media player
Jacob Rees-Mogg: Dr Nichol as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg tells MPs that "Dr David Nichol is as irresponsible as Dr Wakefield".
Andrew Wakefield became became infamous for saying that the MMR vaccine gave children autism, a claim which was later found to be untrue. Dr David Nichol has been giving evidence to the government in Operation Yellowhammer, warning of the dangers of a no-deal Brexit for medicine in the UK.
05 Sep 2019
