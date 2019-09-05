Berger: Lib Dems 'unequivocal' on Brexit
Luciana Berger has told BBC News the Liberal Democrats are "unequivocal" on Brexit.

She joined the party, saying the UK was "at a moment of national emergency".

  • 05 Sep 2019