John McDonnell: Labour 'putting the country before party'
John McDonnell has told BBC Breakfast that not calling for a general election now is about "putting the country before party interest".
He said that dealing with Boris Johnson "is like someone dealing with a two or three year old having a tantrum".
05 Sep 2019
