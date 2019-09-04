'Are you hearing the question I'm asking you?'

Media player
Rishi Sunak says government spending sustainable with no-deal
Andrew Neil challenges Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak on whether the government can stick to both its spending pledges and its fiscal rules, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
Earlier, Chancellor Sajid Javid had outlined £13.8bn of investment in areas including health, education and the police in what he said was the fastest increase in spending for 15 years.
The plans cover one year rather than three because of the ongoing uncertainty over the impact of Brexit.
04 Sep 2019
