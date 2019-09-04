Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Live coverage of Brexit proceedings in Parliament
Live BBC News coverage as MPs debate a bill to stop the UK leaving the EU on 31 October without a deal.
This broadcast may be interrupted by other news items
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49584841/live-coverage-of-brexit-proceedings-in-parliamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window