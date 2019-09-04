Rebel MP: 'Advisers advise, ministers decide'

Media player
PMQs: Rebel MP criticises Johnson over adviser
Former business minister Margot James - one of the 21 Tory rebels expelled over Brexit - criticised Boris Johnson for listening to controversial adviser Dominic Cummings.
In reply, the prime minister said he and Mr Cummings were working on policy "to take this country forward".
04 Sep 2019
