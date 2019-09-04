MP demands apology for Johnson burka remarks

Media player
PMQs: MP demands apology for Boris Johnson burka remarks
Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi asked Boris Johnson when he would "finally apologise" for his Telegraph column in which he described Muslim women as looking like "letterboxes".
Mr Johnson said that if Mr Dhesi had read the whole piece then he would have seen it was a "strong liberal defence" of a woman's right to choose her clothing.
04 Sep 2019
