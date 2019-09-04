Stewart: deselected from Conservatives ‘by text’
Rory Stewart has said he was thrown out the Conservative Party “by text” after he rebelled against the government and voted to block no-deal Brexit.

The former cabinet minister told Today that Boris Johnson’s decision to deselect 21 MPs means ‘democracy is being challenged’.

  • 04 Sep 2019
