Rory Stewart: Deselected from Conservatives ‘by text’
Rory Stewart has said he was thrown out the Conservative Party “by text” after he rebelled against the government and voted to block no-deal Brexit.
The former cabinet minister told Today that Boris Johnson’s decision to deselect 21 MPs means ‘democracy is being challenged’.
04 Sep 2019
