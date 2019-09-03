Johnson reacts to losing key Brexit vote
Brexit: Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts to losing the key Brexit vote

The prime minister said the result of the vote means parliament is on the brink of "wrecking any deal" with Brussels.

The Commons voted 328 to 301 to take control of the agenda, meaning they can bring forward a bill seeking to delay the UK's exit date beyond 31 October.

