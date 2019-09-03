Corbyn: Get the bill passed first
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: 'Get the bill through first' - Corbyn

The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn has said that there is no consent to leave the EU without a deal and no majority for no-deal in the country.

He added that if Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to table a motion for a general election he should "get the bill passed first in order to take no-deal off the table".

  • 03 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'He will throw himself into the abyss'