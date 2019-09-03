The moment Tory MP defects to Lib Dems
Video

Conservative MP Phillip Lee has defected to the Liberal Democrats.

He crossed the floor to take his seat on the opposition benches as the PM addressed the Commons.

In a statement he said the government was "pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways", putting lives and livelihoods at risk.

