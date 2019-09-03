Raab: 'We've got a really positive agenda'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told the BBC the government had a "really positive agenda" for the UK away from Brexit.

But he told Breakfast handing time in the House of Commons over to Jeremy Corbyn and the opposition would "scupper" the chances of that agenda playing out.

