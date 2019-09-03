Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dominic Raab: 'We've got a really positive agenda'
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told the BBC the government had a "really positive agenda" for the UK away from Brexit.
But he told Breakfast handing time in the House of Commons over to Jeremy Corbyn and the opposition would "scupper" the chances of that agenda playing out.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window