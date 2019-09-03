Media player
Dominic Grieve: Government 'fundamentally wrong' on Brexit
Former attorney general and backbench Conservative MP Dominic Grieve has told the BBC he could support the government doing something he believed was "fundamentally wrong" - pursuing a no-deal Brexit.
He said he believed no deal would be "catastrophic" for the country.
03 Sep 2019
