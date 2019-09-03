'Whatever side we're on, we're in a mess'

Video

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he can achieve changes to the UK's current Brexit deal at an EU summit on 17 October.

Speaking on Monday, he said that if MPs voted to block the option of a no-deal Brexit they would "plainly chop the legs out from under the UK position" when he is negotiating.

No 10 officials warned the prime minister would push for an election on 14 October if the government loses.

People in Tarporley, Cheshire told BBC Breakfast their views on the prospect of an early election and a possible no-deal Brexit.