Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Philip Hammond: 'I am going to defend my party'
Philip Hammond says he is prepared for the "fight of a lifetime" in order to stand as a Conservative in the next election.
The former chancellor told Today "I am going to defend my party against incomers, entryists...people who are at the heart of this government who care nothing about the future of the Conservative party."
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window