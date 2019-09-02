Barbara Windsor's dementia petition

Media player
Barbara Windsor goes to Downing Street to deliver dementia petition
Barbara Windsor and her husband visited Downing Street on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society for a meeting with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Dame Barbara, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, is an ambassadors for the Alzheimer's Society and presented a petition highlighting concerns over dementia care.
02 Sep 2019
