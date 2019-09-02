Barbara Windsor's dementia petition

Video

Barbara Windsor and her husband visited Downing Street on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society for a meeting with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dame Barbara, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, is an ambassadors for the Alzheimer's Society and presented a petition highlighting concerns over dementia care.

