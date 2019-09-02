Johnson's rescue puppy moves into No 10

Video

A puppy from an animal rescue charity in south Wales has moved in to Downing Street with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 15-week-old Jack Russell-cross, which has yet to be named, had been left abandoned by puppy farmers.

It has moved from Friends of Animals Wales in Rhondda, into the flat above No 11 Downing Street where Mr Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds live.

They were keen to promote Lucy's Law - a crackdown on puppy farms.