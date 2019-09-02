Gauke: Government wants to 'purge' Tory rebels
Video

The government is seeking to "purge" Tory MPs who rebel against a no-deal Brexit, the former justice secretary has said.

David Gauke told Today that Boris Johnson was seeking to "re-align" and "transform" the Conservatives "in the direction of The Brexit Party".

A senior source from the whips office has said those who voted to block no-deal would be expelled and deselected.

