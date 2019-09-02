Gauke: Threat of deselection will not stop me

Media player
Brexit: Threat of deselection will not stop me, says Gauke
Tory MP David Gauke has told the Victoria Derbyshire programme he accepts his Conservative career could be over if he votes to stop a no-deal Brexit.
But the former justice secretary said he was prepared to put the "national interest" ahead of his own.
He spoke after a senior source from the government's whips office - which ensures MPs vote on party lines - said those who voted to block no deal would be expelled and deselected.
02 Sep 2019
