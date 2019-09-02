Video

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said 'there will be no shortages of fresh food' if there is a no deal Brexit.

Trade association the BRC (British Retail Consortium) said Mr Gove's claims on potential fresh food shortages were "categorically untrue".

When asked if food prices would increase, Mr Gove replied: "I think that there are a number of economic factors in play.

"Some prices may go up. Other prices will come down."