Starmer explains no-deal Brexit legislation bid

Labour's Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said that the purpose of a new law he is attempting to introduce, is to prevent the UK leaving the EU without a Brexit deal.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Starmer said: "We have simply got to stop us leaving without a deal."

Cabinet minister Michael Gove refused to guarantee that the government would abide by it if it passed, saying: "Let's see what the legislation says."

