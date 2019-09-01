Gove on opposition Brexit legislation plans

Video

Cabinet minster Michael Gove has refused to guarantee that the government will abide with a law requiring a further delay to the Brexit process.

It comes after shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said MPs who want to stop a no-deal Brexit will seek to bring forward legislation against it this week.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Gove said that the government "will see what the legislation says when it is put forward".

