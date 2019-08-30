Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Letwin says MPs must call for Article 50 extension
If Prime Minister Boris Johnson doesn't get a deal, MPs need to "take action this coming week" to make sure he asks the EU for another delay to the Brexit leaving date, Tory MP Sir Oliver Letwin told the Today programme.
The UK's negotiators will now meet EU counterparts twice a week in the run-up to a crucial summit on 17 October. It follows a backlash from MPs and opponents of a no-deal Brexit against the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament next month.
-
30 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49523150/brexit-letwin-says-mps-must-call-for-article-50-extensionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window