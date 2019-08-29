Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parliament suspension: 'Boris is absolutely right'
The Queen has approved the government's planned suspension of parliament, weeks before Britain's departure from the EU.
Parliament suspension has sparked protests across the country.
Here are people in favour of the move.
-
29 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window