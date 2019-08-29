Gina Miller questions suspension legality
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Anti-Brexit campaigner questions Parliament suspension legality

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller has questioned the legality of the decision to suspend Parliament.

Ms Miller - who previously won a legal battle against ministers over Article 50 - has made a judicial review application to the courts about Mr Johnson's decision.

The prime minister says he wants to leave the EU at the end of October with a deal, but is willing to leave without one rather than miss the deadline.

  • 29 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Rees-Mogg: 'Outrage at suspension is phoney'