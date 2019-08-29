Rees-Mogg: 'Outrage at suspension is phoney'
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg has defended the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament, calling it "completely constitutional and proper".

The announcement sparked protests across the country. But Mr Rees-Mogg told BBC Breakfast that the outrage has come from people who "are trying very hard to overturn the referendum result".

