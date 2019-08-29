Media player
Labour to seek emergency debate to stop no-deal Brexit
Labour will seek an emergency debate next week to try to stop a no-deal Brexit, shadow cabinet minister Barry Gardiner has said.
Speaking to the Today programme he said the government's decision to suspend Parliament was an "outrage" and "there should be a public outcry".
The prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament has sparked protests across the country, a legal challenge and a petition with more than a million signatures.
29 Aug 2019
