Labour to seek emergency debate to stop no-deal Brexit
Labour will seek an emergency debate next week to try to stop a no-deal Brexit, shadow cabinet minister Barry Gardiner has said.

Speaking to the Today programme he said the government's decision to suspend Parliament was an "outrage" and "there should be a public outcry".

The prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament has sparked protests across the country, a legal challenge and a petition with more than a million signatures.

  • 29 Aug 2019