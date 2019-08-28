Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parliament suspension 'not to stop Brexit debate' - Gove
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted Boris Johnson's move to suspend Parliament has nothing to do with avoiding debate on Brexit.
Speaking exclusively to the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Gove said it was "certainly not" an attempt to stop MPs blocking the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
-
28 Aug 2019
