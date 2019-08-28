Corbyn: What is Boris Johnson so afraid of?
Jeremy Corbyn has accused Boris Johnson of carrying out a "smash and grab on our democracy" by asking the Queen to suspend Parliament.

The Labour leader said his party and other opposition members will attempt to lay legislation in the Commons next week to prevent it happening.

He added: "What's [Mr Johnson] so afraid of that he needs to suspend Parliament to prevent Parliament from discussing these matters?"

