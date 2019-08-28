Rees-Mogg: We're not trying to avoid scrutiny

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jacob Rees-Mogg on meeting Queen to suspend Parliament
The government’s suspension of Parliament is a “completely proper constitutional procedure” the Leader of the House says.
Arriving at Aberdeen Airport after meeting the Queen to ask for her approval for the move, Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was “certainly not” trying to avoid Parliamentary scrutiny.
He described the shutdown as the “normal functioning of our constitution”.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49498817/jacob-rees-mogg-on-meeting-queen-to-suspend-parliamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window