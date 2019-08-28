Corbyn writes protest letter to Queen about PM
Jeremy Corbyn on Boris Johnson suspending Parliament

The Labour leader said the prime minister needed to be “held to account by Parliament" and must not be allowed to shut it down.

Jeremy Corbyn has written to the Queen to protest about the PM's plan, saying it was “not acceptable” and “not on”.

He asked what Boris Johnson was “so afraid of”, and added there would be a motion of confidence in the PM “at some point”.

