Forum can't be 'Trojan Horse' to cancel Brexit
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has said a citizens' forum on Brexit proposed by MPs cannot be used to "delay or cancel Brexit".

The archbishop was invited to chair such a forum by a group of senior MPs.

He said he could be willing to get involved, but added that the forum had to be reflective of the referendum vote in 2016.

  • 27 Aug 2019