G7 leaders pose for 'family photo'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

G7 leaders pose for 'family photo' at Biarritz summit

Boris Johnson joined other leaders of the world's major economies in Biarritz, France for the Group of Seven (G7) summit to discuss global security, climate change and trade. After a day of talks, they posed for a "family photo".

  • 25 Aug 2019