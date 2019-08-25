Media player
G7 leaders pose for 'family photo' at Biarritz summit
Boris Johnson joined other leaders of the world's major economies in Biarritz, France for the Group of Seven (G7) summit to discuss global security, climate change and trade. After a day of talks, they posed for a "family photo".
25 Aug 2019
