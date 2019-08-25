'Donald, you're on message there'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Donald, you're on message there'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is praised by US President Trump as they meet at the G7 summit.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Aug 2019