'Donald, you're on message there'

G7: Trump praises Johnson as 'right man' to deliver Brexit

US President Donald Trump has praised the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the "right man" to deliver Brexit, as the two leaders held their first bilateral meeting at the G7 summit in France.

Mr Trump also said the two countries were having "very good" trade talks.

  • 25 Aug 2019
