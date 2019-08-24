EU 'willing to listen' to Johnson's Brexit plan

Media player
Brexit: Donald Tusk says EU 'willing to listen' to Boris Johnson's plan
European Council President Donald Tusk has said that the EU is prepared to listen to Boris Johnson's ideas on Brexit - as long as they are realistic.
Speaking at the G7 summit, Mr Tusk said: "We are willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic and acceptable to all EU member states.
"I still hope Prime Minister Johnson will not like to go down in history as Mr No Deal."
24 Aug 2019
