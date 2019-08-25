Johnson: EU has had 'dawning realisation' over UK
Boris Johnson: EU has had 'dawning realisation' over UK and Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the European Union members now understand "what the problem is for the UK".

Speaking at the G7 summit in France, he said that getting a new Brexit deal would still be "touch and go".

  • 25 Aug 2019
