Johnson: Brexit 'is not a cinch'

The prime minister said "the mood music is good" following talks with EU leaders, but preparations for no deal continue.

Mr Johnson insists the backstop - part of the withdrawal agreement reached by his predecessor Theresa May and the EU, but not ratified by Parliament - must be ditched if a new deal with Brussels is to be reached before then.

Brexit is due to happen on 31 October.

