'I think we can get a deal ' - Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson insists Brexit deal can be made
Boris Johnson has met the French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris and said he still hopes a Brexit deal can be done.
Mr Macron said the Ireland-Northern Ireland backstop plan was "indispensable" in preserving political stability and the integrity of the single market.
Mr Johnson said that "with energy and creativity we can find a way forward".
22 Aug 2019
