'I think we can get a deal ' - Boris Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson insists Brexit deal can be made

Boris Johnson has met the French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris and said he still hopes a Brexit deal can be done.

Mr Macron said the Ireland-Northern Ireland backstop plan was "indispensable" in preserving political stability and the integrity of the single market.

Mr Johnson said that "with energy and creativity we can find a way forward".

  • 22 Aug 2019
Go to next video: "There's no return to a hard border"