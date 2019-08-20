Donaldson on backstop: We would have two borders

Video

A DUP MP said his party wanted a deal with the EU, but would not sign up to the “economic dismemberment of the UK”.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC World at One’s Mark Mardell: “There is not another country in the world with an internal customs arrangement – this is unacceptable.”

Boris Johnson has told European Council President Donald Tusk the Irish border backstop must be scrapped but Donald Tusk sad it was an “insurance to avoid a hard border”.