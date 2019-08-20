Video

The government's policy on freedom of movement will "create chaos" and be "very problematic for business" shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has said.

EU nationals “will be in the exact same position as the Windrush people” and will not have the paperwork to prove they are here “perfectly legally”, she added.

The Windrush scandal saw some immigrants from the Caribbean wrongly threatened with deportation despite living and working in the UK for decades.

The government has said the right of EU citizens to live and work freely in the UK will end immediately if there is a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.