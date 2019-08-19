Media player
Jeremy Corbyn: Brexit 'must go back to the people'
Jeremy Corbyn has said a decision on "how to resolve the Brexit crisis must go back to the people".
Speaking in Northamptonshire, the Labour leader called on MPs to back a vote of no-confidence in the government.
He said if there is a general election in the autumn, Labour would offer voters a referendum with "credible options on both sides, including the option to Remain".
19 Aug 2019
