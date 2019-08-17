Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
High Street crisis: 'Give councils power to take over vacant shops'
Councils should have the power to manage retail units that are left vacant for more than 12 months, Labour has said.
It is one of several proposals the party has made to reverse a so-called "retail apocalypse".
Shadow housing minister John Healey said it was about "stopping that downward spiral we often see of boarded up shops and premises in the town centre.
-
17 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49380295/high-street-crisis-give-councils-power-to-take-over-vacant-shopsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window