Tory MP urges others to consider Corbyn Brexit plan

Conservative MP urges others to consider Corbyn's Brexit plan
Former minister and Conservative MP has said those opposed to a no-deal Brexit should take seriously Jeremy Corbyn's offer to lead a short-term government in order to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.
Guto Bebb said such a government would cause less "generational damage" than a no-deal exit.
15 Aug 2019
