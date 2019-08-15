Ex-Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston on why she joined the Liberal Democrats
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ex-Tory MP Sarah Wollaston on joining the Lib Dems

Former Conservative MP Sarah Wollaston has joined the Liberal Democrats, saying "people wanted to see a unified force".

Her constituents voted for a "centrist" and are "horrified" that the Conservative Party has "shifted to the right", she told the Today programme.

Dr Wollaston was one of three Tory MPs to quit the party in February and join what would become Change UK, but she left that newly-formed party in June.

  • 15 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Blackford: Tories 'lurching to the extremes'