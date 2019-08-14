Philip Hammond: No-deal Brexit would be 'betrayal'
Former Chancellor Philip Hammond has said that scrapping the Irish border 'backstop' is a "wrecking tactic" and would result in a no-deal Brexit.

He told the Today programme that Boris Johnson was "confident" he could get a deal but others around the PM have a different agenda.

  • 14 Aug 2019
