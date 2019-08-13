Boris Johnson's body scan surprise

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: PM grimaces at body scan shot
Boris Johnson grimaced after being shown a body scan from a prisoner who tried to smuggle contraband into jail using a Kinder Egg hidden inside his body.
The prime minister was touring a prison to see an example of X-ray scanners and metal detectors used to stop weapons, drugs and phones getting into jails.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window